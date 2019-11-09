Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

