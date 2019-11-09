Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,634,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,045,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

