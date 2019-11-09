Stanley L. Clark Sells 4,860 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APH stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,112,332,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,305,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.79.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

