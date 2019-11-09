Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at HSBC

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target (up previously from GBX 970 ($12.67)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target (up previously from GBX 620 ($8.10)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 712.83 ($9.31).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 726 ($9.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion and a PE ratio of 39.89. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 560.30 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 677.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 678.31.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

