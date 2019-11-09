SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSEZY. Barclays upgraded SSE PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SSE PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SSE PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SSE PLC/S stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 34,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,765. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SSE PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

