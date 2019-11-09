SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 264,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

