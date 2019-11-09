SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Trading Down 1.3%

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 69,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Vincenzo (Enzo) Gullotti sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30), for a total value of A$104,250.00 ($73,936.17).

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

