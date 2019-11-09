SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Trading 11.3% Higher

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) traded up 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.03, 6,988,626 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,663,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCI. Roth Capital lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Capital One Financial raised SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

