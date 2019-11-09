Square (NYSE:SQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.12 million.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 11,514,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
