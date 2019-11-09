Square (NYSE:SQ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $619.12 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 11,514,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

