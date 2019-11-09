Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.
NYSE:SQ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 11,514,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Square by 78.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Square by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
