Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.82.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.45. 11,514,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Square by 78.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Square by 38.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Square by 62.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

