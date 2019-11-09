Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

