Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,168. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.