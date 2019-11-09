SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SP. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

