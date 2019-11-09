Sothebys (NYSE:BID) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,555 shares during the period. Sothebys comprises about 5.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sothebys were worth $68,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter valued at $241,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 0.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,177,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the second quarter valued at $2,325,000.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of Sothebys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,223,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346 over the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BID. ValuEngine downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

NYSE BID remained flat at $$56.99 during trading hours on Friday. Sothebys has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

