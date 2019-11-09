Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Sophiris Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

SPHS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 114,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,731. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Sophiris Bio has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

