Societe Generale Lowers ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Sell

Societe Generale cut shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MT. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

MT stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.42. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 116.1% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,729,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,515 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $56,117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 192.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

