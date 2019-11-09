SnapCoin (SNPC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $147,891.00 and approximately $12,540.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.53 or 0.07514358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001026 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io . The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.