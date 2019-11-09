Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,209 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Snap-on worth $855,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,591,000 after purchasing an additional 392,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after purchasing an additional 99,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

