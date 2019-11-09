SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 176,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.