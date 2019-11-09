Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Slack and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Shares of WORK traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,383,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,680. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $28,800.00. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $686,410.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,549.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

