Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 270,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,310. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $132,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 416,234 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,674,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

