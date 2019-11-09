Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 40,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

