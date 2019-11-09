Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,232 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of AFIN opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick acquired 14,310 shares of American Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

