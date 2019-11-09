Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 508.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.