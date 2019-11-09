Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

