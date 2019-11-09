Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after buying an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $66.63 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,424,475.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,283,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,361 shares of company stock worth $13,722,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

