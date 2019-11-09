Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,914 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 280,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

DY stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.82 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.