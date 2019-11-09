Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $7.00. Sientra shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 5,333,277 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

About Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

