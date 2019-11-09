Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Sientra has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $351.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 37.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 730,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 64.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 727,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 185,695 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,476,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at $7,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

