Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $351.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Sientra has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

SIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

