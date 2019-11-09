SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 39,649 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in PACCAR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,361. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.