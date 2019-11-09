SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 348,201 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 1,174.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.61. 172,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,841. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

