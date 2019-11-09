SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 111,112 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,112 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.55. 1,366,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,003. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $572,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,468 shares of company stock worth $7,146,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

