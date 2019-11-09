SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 25.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Crown by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,763,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,144. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. 1,550,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $78.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

