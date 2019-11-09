SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Fortive worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 23,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Fortive by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Fortive by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,613,000 after purchasing an additional 257,016 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

