SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 352,667 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. 3,898,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,632,108. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

