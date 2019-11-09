Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The company’s brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. ServiceMaster. It offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

SERV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,238,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,899,000 after purchasing an additional 795,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,623,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,599,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,670 shares during the period.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

