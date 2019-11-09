Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – William Blair raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Servicemaster Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

SERV opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.