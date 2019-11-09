Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $68.66 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

