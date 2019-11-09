Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SELB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 493,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

