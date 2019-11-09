Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 569,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.69.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

