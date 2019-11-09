Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

WBT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

WBT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

In other news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Welbilt by 39.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Welbilt by 9.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

