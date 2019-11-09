Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,968,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,809,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 571,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of SA opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of -0.11. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.