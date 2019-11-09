SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) Insider Paul Daccus Sells 6,250,000 Shares

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) insider Paul Daccus sold 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £13,750,000 ($17,966,810.40).

SCS stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.42. SCS Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 189.50 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. SCS Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of SCS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

