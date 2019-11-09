Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €60.60 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €60.60 ($70.47) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on G24. Barclays set a €53.50 ($62.21) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.78 ($61.37).

Shares of G24 stock traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €52.05 ($60.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.10 and a 200-day moving average of €49.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a twelve month high of €55.90 ($65.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

