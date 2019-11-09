Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.78 ($61.37).

ETR:G24 traded down €1.20 ($1.40) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €52.05 ($60.52). 508,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.42. Scout24 has a one year low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a one year high of €55.90 ($65.00). The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 37.45.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

