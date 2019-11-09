Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.39

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SMT opened at GBX 520 ($6.79) on Friday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 4.86 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 568.50 ($7.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 487.20.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

