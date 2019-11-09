Schaeffler’s (SHA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.54 ($9.93).

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.94.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

