ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.
Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $848.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 406,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
