ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $848.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.95. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 406,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

