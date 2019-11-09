SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to $47.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 65.55% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Independent Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $136.44 on Friday. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in SAP by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SAP by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

